Prague's Iconic Máj Department Store Set for June 2024 Reopening with Modern Multi-Purpose Makeover

Prague Morning reports on a monumental transformation underway in the heart of the city. The iconic Máj department store, a fixture since its inception, is slated for a grand reopening in June 2024 after a comprehensive two-year renovation. The building will emerge with nine floors, expanding its original six, offering over 17,000 square meters of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, according to Martin Klán, board member of Máj Národní a.s.

Advertisment

Revitalizing a Cultural Monument

Since being designated a cultural monument in 2006, the Máj department store has held a special place in Prague's architectural and cultural heritage. Its renovation, costing over CZK 4 billion, commenced in July 2022 under the stewardship of construction giant Metrostav. The project aims not only to preserve the building's historical essence but also to adapt it to contemporary needs, creating a vibrant, multi-functional space in the city's center.

A New Era of Shopping and Entertainment

Advertisment

The reimagined Máj will feature an extensive array of services and amenities. A new Tesco store will anchor the first underground floor, while the first and second floors will host a variety of tenants, from restaurants and cafes to florists and drugstores. A dedicated food hall with approximately 750 seats promises a diverse culinary experience, showcasing popular brands and international cuisines. Furthermore, the upper floors will cater to entertainment, culture, and education, with a top-floor restaurant offering panoramic views of Prague, marking a significant expansion in the building's offerings.

Controversial Art and Ownership

The facade of the Máj Národní building was initially set to feature an art installation by renowned sculptor David Černý, who has since denied involvement. This has sparked curiosity and controversy around the visual identity of the renovated building. Owned by AMADEUS Real Estate since 2019, the building's transformation represents a notable development in Prague's urban landscape, blending its storied past with a vision for a dynamic future.

As Prague awaits the reopening of the Máj department store, the city is poised on the cusp of embracing a blend of history and modernity. This project not only revitalizes a key architectural site but also promises to enrich the urban experience for residents and visitors alike, reflecting Prague's continual evolution while honoring its rich heritage.