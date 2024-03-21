Prague's Iconic Máj Department Store Set for Grand Reopening with Modern Multifunctional Space

On Friday, March 22, 2024, Prague Morning announced the long-awaited reopening of Prague's iconic Máj department store, now rebranded as Máj Národní. Scheduled for June 2024, the building has undergone a comprehensive two-year makeover to emerge as a state-of-the-art multi-purpose center. This transformation is aimed at offering a blend of shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment experiences across its expanded nine floors, covering over 17,000 square meters.

Advertisment

Revitalizing a Cultural Monument

Since its acquisition by AMADEUS Real Estate in 2019, the Máj Národní building, a designated cultural monument since 2006, has seen a significant overhaul exceeding four billion CZK. The redevelopment, led by Metrostav construction company, not only aims to modernize the structure but also to preserve its historical essence. Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s., emphasized the shift from a single-function entity to a vibrant, multifaceted venue catering to a wide variety of services and activities.

What to Expect at the New Máj Národní

Advertisment

Visitors can anticipate a diverse range of offerings, from a Tesco store on the first underground floor to a plethora of dining and retail options on the first and second floors. A dedicated food hall will provide around 750 seats along with an array of fast food and classic snacks from beloved brands. The upper floors, previously underutilized, are set to become hubs for entertainment, culture, and education, with the top floor featuring a restaurant that boasts 360° panoramic views of Prague. Initially, an art installation by renowned sculptor David Černý was planned for the façade, though this has been recently denied by the artist himself.

Looking Ahead

As Máj Národní prepares to open its doors to the public, the anticipation builds for how this revamped iconic building will enrich Prague's urban landscape. Beyond offering a shopping and dining haven, the center aims to become a pivotal space for cultural and entertainment activities, thereby attracting both locals and tourists alike. This project represents a harmonious blend of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modernity, promising to breathe new life into Prague's historic fabric.