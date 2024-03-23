Prague's Charles Bridge Egg Festival 2024: Unveiling a Hard-Boiled History

Did you know that eggs were instrumental in the construction of Prague's iconic Charles Bridge? Recent research has unveiled evidence of milk proteins in the original mortar, lending credence to the long-held legend that villages around Prague contributed eggs to the bridge's construction. This quirky piece of history is celebrated annually at the Vajíčkobraní (Egg Festival), with this year's festivities promising to crack open the past in an egg-citing way.

Embarking on an Egg-ceptional Journey

On Sunday, March 24, the village of Velvary, infamous for their hard-boiled egg mishap centuries ago, will lead a procession towards Charles Bridge. The event, spearheaded by Velvary Mayor Radim Volák, will feature a horse-drawn carriage brimming with hard-boiled eggs, accompanied by squires and a medieval band. This whimsical parade, starting at 1 p.m. from the Malá Strana Bridge Towers, symbolizes a unity of tradition and community as it makes its way across the historic bridge.

Egg-stravagant Festivities and Exhibitions

Following the procession, the celebration continues at the Charles Bridge Museum from 2 p.m., where attendees can delve into the 'Easter Story' exhibition. This exhibit showcases Czech Easter traditions and folk culture, focusing on artifacts from the Šumava region. Additionally, visitors can indulge in egg specialties and Velvary egg brandy at the museum's baroque café, further immersing themselves in the festive spirit. The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 30, ensuring ample opportunity for exploration.

A Legacy Cracked Wide Open

The annual Egg Festival not only commemorates Velvary's humorous contribution to Charles Bridge's history but also celebrates the enduring spirit of community and tradition in Prague. By transforming an old tale of error into a beloved cultural event, Velvary and Prague embrace their shared history with a sense of humor and pride. As the city prepares to host yet another year of egg-centric celebrations, the legacy of Charles Bridge continues to be celebrated in the most unique and vibrant of ways.