Prague Zoo Unveils Mongolian Gobi Exhibit with Przewalski's Horses in Czech-Mongolian Effort

Prague Zoo marked the beginning of its 93rd season with an extraordinary celebration, unveiling the new Mongolian Gobi exhibit. The event, held on a sunny Saturday afternoon, was graced by Czech President Petr Pavel, Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Erden, and Prague Zoo Director Miroslav Bobek, symbolizing a significant collaboration between the Czech Republic and Mongolia. This initiative not only highlights the zoo's commitment to conservation but also showcases the deep-rooted partnership aimed at preserving the natural heritage of Mongolia.

Revival of Przewalski's Horses

The highlight of the Gobi exhibit is the Przewalski's horses, known for their critical status and the zoo's successful efforts in their conservation and rewilding. Originating from the Prague Zoo's breeding program, which spans over 90 years, these horses represent a beacon of hope for the species' survival. President Pavel underscored the importance of international cooperation in the successful reintroduction of these horses to their native steppes in Mongolia. The Return of Wild Horses project, which saw the transportation of 34 horses between 2011 and 2019, is a testament to the dedication and collaborative effort of both nations towards conservation.

A Glimpse into Mongolian Wildlife

Besides the iconic horses, the exhibit is home to eleven other species native to Mongolia, including the distinctive Pallas's cats, known humorously as the "world's grumpiest cats." The exhibit's design meticulously recreates the Mongolian landscape, offering visitors a unique insight into the diverse and rich ecosystem of the Gobi desert. Additionally, the exhibit features an array of Gobi artifacts, including a traditional yurt and dinosaur bones, enriching the educational experience for visitors. This immersive approach not only educates but also fosters a deeper appreciation for Mongolian culture and its natural wonders.

Conservation Beyond Borders

The inauguration of the Mongolian Gobi exhibit is a significant milestone for Prague Zoo and its international conservation efforts. The collaboration between the Czech Republic and Mongolia serves as a model for global conservation initiatives, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation in preserving our planet's biodiversity. As visitors explore the new exhibit, they are reminded of the fragile beauty of our world and the collective responsibility we share in its protection. Prague Zoo's commitment to conservation extends beyond the Przewalski's horses, as evidenced by the introduction of critically endangered Brazilian mergansers to the zoo's Bird Wetlands, further underscoring its role as a leader in global wildlife conservation.

As the Mongolian Gobi exhibit opens its doors to the public, it invites us to reflect on the interconnectedness of all living beings and the importance of conservation efforts that transcend geographical boundaries. Through dedication, collaboration, and education, Prague Zoo continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the natural heritage for future generations, fostering a world where wildlife thrives in harmony with human existence.