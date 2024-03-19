Prague Welcomes Spring: Easter Markets Open with Eco-Friendly Flair and European Artistry

Prague heralds the arrival of spring this Saturday as its traditional Easter markets open, showcasing a blend of cultural festivities, environmentally conscious decorations, and a showcase of European performers. The main attractions, located at Old Town and Wenceslas Square, will not only offer visitors a taste of Czech Easter traditions from March 16 to April 7 but also emphasize sustainability and community support.

A Festive Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

This year's Easter markets stand out for their innovative approach towards decorations and environmental sustainability. Eva Poláčková, representing Decoled, highlights the use of a robotic 3D printer to create unique, environmentally friendly ornamental motifs. Furthermore, the markets are taking a green step forward by utilizing recycled materials for decorations and offering refreshments in fully decomposable containers. Libor Votruba, the event organizer, underlines the dual aim of the markets: to celebrate the season and to promote environmental awareness.

Cultural Celebrations and Charity

Amidst the vibrant stalls and the record participation of 1,500 artists from across Europe, visitors can savor traditional Czech Easter delicacies like the popular green beer and Czech sausages. The markets are not just a gastronomic delight but also a hub for traditional handicrafts and souvenirs, with proceeds benefiting local charities. The inclusion of workshops, musical performances, and outdoor theater adds a communal spirit, inviting participation from all age groups.

Embracing the Easter Spirit

As Prague dresses up in festive attire, Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda calls for kindness and tolerance among the celebrants, reminding them of the festival's themes of resurrection and rebirth. The Easter markets, alongside the opening of the visitor season at various state-managed cultural monuments, offer a rich tapestry of traditions and modernity. This blend of festive joy, community support, and environmental consciousness promises a memorable experience for both locals and visitors, encapsulating the spirit of Prague's Easter celebrations.