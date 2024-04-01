Prague Tops European Cities in Housing Unaffordability, Study Urges Political Action

Prague grapples with a critical housing affordability crisis, holding the distinction of having the least affordable housing in Europe. While private construction plays a role, a new analysis by non-profit housing organizations emphasizes the need for substantial political intervention. The report, presented on Tuesday, highlights a worsening situation despite existing measures by the Prague City Council. The authors propose solutions like expanding municipal housing, rent regulation, and progressive taxation on investment flats.

Deep Dive into the Crisis

The analysis cites a Politico report from late 2023, claiming it takes roughly 25 years of average net income to acquire a 75-square-meter apartment in Prague. Nina Fabšíková, an analyst, pointed out that apartment prices have surged by 50% over the past five years, while rents have increased by 30%. Nominal wages have risen by 21%, but real wages, adjusted for inflation, have actually decreased by 15%. The report reveals that a significant portion of Prague households (up to 25%) dedicate over 40% of their income solely to housing costs.

The Impact on Vulnerable Populations

Barbara Bírová, Director of the Platform for Social Housing, emphasizes that the crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable populations. "In Prague, 160,000 people risk losing their homes," Bírová stated. "Nearly 40% of all those facing housing insecurity in Prague are children." Senior citizen households are also identified as a high-risk group.

Proposed Solutions and Future Directions

The analysis challenges the developer-backed narrative that streamlining permitting processes for private construction is the sole solution. "The dominant argument of limited supply requiring significant deregulation is oversimplified," argues Orcígr. The study finds that despite the apartment supply remaining comparable to 2011, prices have doubled, showcasing that supply is just one factor impacting affordability. The report proposes solutions for policymakers to address the crisis. These include expanding the city's public housing stock, which currently comprises only 5% of apartments in Prague. Exploring rent control mechanisms inspired by other countries and implementing progressive taxation targeting large property owners are potential tools mentioned in the study.