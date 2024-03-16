Prague Joins ICORN, Pledges Refuge to Persecuted Artists and Writers Worldwide

Prague has officially joined forces with the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN), marking a significant step in providing sanctuary to persecuted artists and writers globally. This collaboration aims to offer a safe haven for those who are stifled in their home countries due to their expressive work. With the Czech capital becoming the 86th city in this noble network, it underscores a commitment to uphold freedom of expression, a principle deeply rooted in the city's history and values.

Historical Roots and Modern Mission

The concept of cities of refuge for persecuted intellectuals has its roots in the 1990s, with notable figures such as Salman Rushdie and the late Czech president Václav Havel laying the groundwork. Since its inception, ICORN has evolved under Norwegian stewardship since 2006, offering more than 300 writers and artists a respite from oppression. The organization's expansive definition of artists includes novelists, poets, journalists, cartoonists, and non-verbal artists, reflecting a broad spectrum of creative expression under threat.

Prague's Role and Responsibilities

Under the agreement with ICORN, Prague has committed to not only providing shelter but also assisting in the social integration of persecuted artists. The city has pledged to welcome an artist by year's end, chosen from a list provided by ICORN, reflecting the global reach of this initiative. This decision comes at a time when the world presents numerous challenges for free thinkers, with crises unfolding in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and even parts of Europe. ICORN's city-driven network places the onus on member cities to ensure the welfare of these individuals, offering them a chance to continue their work unencumbered by fear.

Long-term Protection and the Path Forward

The collaboration between Prague and ICORN is not just about immediate safety; it's about providing a sustainable environment for persecuted artists to thrive. With many applicants already displaced, the network aims to offer more than just temporary shelter—it's about creating opportunities for long-term security and personal autonomy. The ultimate goal is for these artists to regain control over their lives, with the support of ICORN and its partner cities guiding them towards a future where their voices can be heard without retribution.

This initiative by Prague and ICORN is a beacon of hope in a world where the freedom to express one's thoughts and creativity is not guaranteed. It's a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity and the collective effort to safeguard the fundamental rights of every individual. As Prague prepares to welcome its first artist, the city stands ready to write a new chapter in its distinguished history, one that champions the cause of persecuted artists and writers from across the globe.