Enshrining history in the heart of a modern city, the Nová Waltrovka development in Prague 5 is set to honor former Czechoslovak ice hockey champions persecuted during the communist era. This pioneering urban development will name its streets after members of the Czechoslovak hockey team from the late 1940s, specifically, the world champions of 1947 and 1949, and the silver medallists from the 1948 Olympic Games in St. Moritz. These athletes were unjustly accused of treason, imprisoned, and subsequently exonerated.

Remembering Heroes, Righting Wrongs

The decision to dedicate streets in the memory of these players was ratified by the Topographical Commission of Prague's City Council. It received backing from both Prague 5 and the Czech Ice Hockey Association. Martin Mafka from Penta Real Estate, the organization behind the Nová Waltrovka development, underscored the imperative of remembering this part of history and honoring the heroes who were victims of a political smear campaign.

Preserving The Legacy of Czechoslovak Hockey

The central square of the development will bear the name of Augustin Bubník, a silver medallist and world champion wrongfully convicted in a show trial in 1950. Streets will also carry the names of Vladimír Kobranov and Václav Roziňák, both members of the 1948 silver-medal team and two-time world champions. As a symbolic gesture of restitution, this urban planning initiative intertwines the legacy of Czechoslovak hockey with the fabric of the city, offering a constant reminder of a past that must not be forgotten.

Acknowledging Injustices, Appreciating Initiatives

The Czech Ice Hockey Association expressed its gratitude for this initiative, elevating it as a crucial step towards preserving the legacy of Czechoslovak hockey. It also serves as a poignant acknowledgement of the injustices faced by these players, victims of a political era that used them as pawns in a broader game. As the streets of Nová Waltrovka echo with the names of these hockey legends, they will stand as a testament to Prague's commitment to remember, honor, and learn from its past.