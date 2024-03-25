Prague Airport Unveils Summer Schedule: New Flights to 13 Destinations Boost Travel Options

Prague Airport has officially announced its summer schedule, starting from the end of March, introducing new direct flights to 13 exciting destinations including Brindisi, Izmir, and more. This expansion not only enhances travel options for tourists and business travelers but also marks a significant move towards regaining its pre-pandemic operational capacity.

Expanding Global Reach

With the addition of new destinations such as Astana, Tallinn, and Florence, Prague Airport is set to operate flights to a total of 167 destinations this summer, serviced by 68 carriers. This development is particularly noteworthy as it represents a nearly 90 percent recovery of the airport's record capacity in 2019. The strategic inclusion of long-haul routes to Asia and North America is aimed at boosting inbound tourism and catering to the business travel segment, with potential new connections to Hanoi, Beijing, Delhi, Bangkok, and New York under discussion.

Increased Flight Frequencies and New Carriers

Apart from introducing new destinations, Prague Airport is increasing flight frequencies on over thirty routes. This includes major hubs such as London, Antalya, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan. Notable increases include Qatar Airways' tenfold increase in flights to Doha and Korean Air's reintroduction of services to Seoul. The airport's diverse offerings are further enhanced by the introduction of new carriers like Qanot Sharq Airlines and SCAT Airlines, enriching the travel choices available to passengers.

Future Projections and Pricing Adjustments

Despite the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, Prague Airport anticipates handling over 16 million passengers this year, nearing its 2019 peak. The introduction of the summer schedule is accompanied by a modest increase in departing passenger fees, attributed to inflation. However, officials assure that the adjusted rate remains competitive compared to other European destinations, underscoring the airport's commitment to providing value amid expansion.

This summer's schedule not only signifies Prague Airport's robust recovery post-pandemic but also reflects its ambition to become a key player in connecting Europe with the rest of the world. As the airport continues to enhance its services and expand its reach, travelers can look forward to more convenient and diverse travel options in the near future.