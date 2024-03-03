Poole Bridge Closure for Maintenance: Diversions via Twin Sails Bridge Set

Poole Bridge, a vital link between Poole and Hamworthy, is set for nearly two weeks of closure due to annual maintenance, beginning March 10. BCP Council has announced that no vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists can cross during this period, although maritime passage remains unaffected. A diversion has been established through Twin Sails Bridge, ensuring continued connectivity.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Maintenance Efforts

Since its inauguration in 1927, Poole Bridge has undergone various upgrades, the most recent being a £4.7 million refurbishment to mark its 90th anniversary. This investment was aimed at extending the bridge's lifespan by another 120 years, highlighting its importance to the local infrastructure. Prior to the bridge's existence, the primary means of crossing Poole Quay was a ferry service, indicating the bridge's significant improvement in local transport and connectivity.

Impact on Local Commute and Preparations

Advertisment

The closure of Poole Bridge necessitates the use of Twin Sails Bridge as the primary detour route. This arrangement underscores the strategic planning by BCP Council to minimize disruption during the maintenance window. Local authorities have coordinated to ensure that traffic flow is managed efficiently, advising residents and visitors to plan their journeys accordingly during this period.

Looking Forward: The Future of Poole Bridge

The maintenance of Poole Bridge is not merely about preserving a piece of history; it's about ensuring that it continues to serve as a key artery for the movement of people and goods. With the bridge expected to resume normal operations on the evening of March 22, attention now turns to the long-term benefits that such maintenance efforts will bring. This proactive approach to infrastructure management is essential for supporting the region's growth and development, keeping Poole connected and thriving.