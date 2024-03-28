Polish Beech 'Heart of the Garden' Crowned European Tree of the Year 2024

In a thrilling competition, the “Heart of the Garden,” a Polish tree known as the beech, emerged victorious in the European Tree of the Year 2024 contest. The majestic common beech stands tall in Niemcza, Poland. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Brussels.

A Triumph of Nature

Among 15 contenders from across Europe, the beech garnered 39,158 votes in the online poll. Following closely, a French beech from Bayeux secured the second position, with an Italian olive tree from Luras claiming the third spot.

Roots of Victory

The winning Polish beech thrives in the arboretum in Wojsławice, Niemcza, situated in Lower Silesia. Planted possibly between the late 18th and early 19th centuries, during the ownership of the von Pritwitz family, the tree stands as a testament to enduring natural beauty.

European Recognition

The “Heart of the Garden” previously triumphed in the Klub Gaja Tree of the Year contest in 2023, receiving 6,643 votes from online supporters. This victory paved its way to the European stage this year.

A Diverse Array of Competitors

Competing against Poland’s representative were remarkable trees from various European countries, including Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Ukraine, each with its own rich history.

Celebrating Europe’s Natural Heritage

The European Tree of the Year contest, organized by the Environmental Partnership Association (EPA) based in Brussels, has amassed over a thousand trees, each bearing witness to Europe’s history. With over 300,000 participants annually, the competition celebrates the continent’s diverse flora.

Guardians of Nature

In Poland, the Klub Gaja organizes the competition, championing nature conservation and animal rights since its inception in the late 1980s and early 1990s.