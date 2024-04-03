Poland's EU Membership Support Wanes: Poll Reveals Declining Enthusiasm

Recent findings from an IBRiS Institute poll for Rzeczpospolita unveil a significant shift in Polish public opinion towards the European Union, with fewer citizens believing in the net benefits of EU membership. This downturn in enthusiasm comes despite Poland's economic gains since joining the EU and the recent election of pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk, suggesting a complex landscape of public sentiment towards the EU.

Changing Tides of Opinion

The poll results show a notable 11 percentage point drop in EU support over the last three years, with only a small majority (53.5%) now viewing EU membership favorably. The proportion of respondents undecided about the benefits versus the disadvantages of EU membership has risen, indicating growing ambivalence within the Polish populace. Political affiliations appear to strongly influence these views, with a dramatic decrease in support among voters of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), from 47% in 2020 to just 17% today. In contrast, support among voters of Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition remains high and stable.

Perceived Benefits and Drawbacks

Respondents to the poll cited practical benefits of EU membership such as open borders, freedom of movement, access to EU funds, and increased security. However, concerns were raised about the imposition of EU laws, perceived unequal treatment of member states, and dissatisfaction with the EU's migration policy. Despite these criticisms, Poland has undeniably benefited economically from its EU membership, with a doubling of its GDP from 2004 to 2022, and a significant increase in its share of EU trade.

A Look Ahead

As Poland approaches the 20th anniversary of its EU accession, the country prepares to take on the EU presidency next year under Prime Minister Tusk. This milestone offers a unique opportunity for reflection on Poland's role and future within the European Union. Despite current sentiments, Poland's economic success story as an EU member cannot be overlooked, suggesting a complex relationship between perceived political and economic benefits and drawbacks of EU membership.

The decline in public support for the EU in Poland raises important questions about the future of the EU-Polish relationship, the impact of political affiliations on public opinion, and the potential directions Poland may take as it continues to navigate its place within the European Union.