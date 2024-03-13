Paris Unveils Jardin de la Lituanie, Honoring Lithuania's Fight for Freedom

On a significant Tuesday, Paris witnessed the inauguration of Jardin de la Lituanie (The Garden of Lithuania), a square celebrating Lithuania's enduring struggle for freedom and sovereignty. The ceremony was graced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, marking a poignant tribute near the historic site of Lithuania's pre-World War II embassy. This event not only commemorates Lithuania's historical challenges, particularly against Russia's dominance, but also symbolizes a message of peace and solidarity from Paris to Lithuania.

Historical Significance and Symbolism

President Gitanas Nausėda highlighted the location's historical importance, noting that it was near this site where Lithuania's gold reserves were kept safe during the nation's occupation and subsequently returned upon regaining independence. "It was here, in the national bank of France nearby, that Lithuania’s gold was safeguarded throughout the occupation, and eventually returned to our country when it regained independence," Nausėda stated during the inauguration. The act of naming the garden after Lithuania in such a historically significant location underlines a deep respect for Lithuania's past struggles and achievements.

A Message of Peace and Solidarity

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed that the opening of Jardin de la Lituanie sends a "universal message of peace, tolerance, and solidarity with Lithuania." She recognized Lithuania's centuries-long fight for freedom and its role in enlightening the West about Russia's ambitions. This garden is not merely a space but a symbol of the shared values and enduring friendship between France and Lithuania, serving as a reminder of the importance of national identity and the fight for sovereignty.

Strengthening Cultural Ties

The inauguration of Jardin de la Lituanie precedes the upcoming Season of Lithuania in France, a cultural initiative featuring hundreds of events designed to introduce Lithuanian culture and history to the French public. This initiative is a testament to the strengthening ties between the two countries, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The garden, located in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, is positioned to become a beacon of Lithuanian heritage and freedom in the heart of France.

The opening of Jardin de la Lituanie in Paris is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a powerful statement of unity, respect, and shared values. Through this garden, Paris extends a hand of friendship to Lithuania, honoring its past, celebrating its present, and looking forward to a future of continued partnership and mutual respect. As visitors walk through the Garden of Lithuania, they will be reminded of the importance of freedom, the cost of maintaining it, and the beauty of diverse cultures coming together in solidarity.