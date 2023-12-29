Overcast and Rainy Day Ahead for Gibraltar

With the Mediterranean air cool and crisp, Gibraltar’s weather forecast predicts a day of cloudy conditions interspersed with patches of rain. The westerly winds, a constant companion of the region, are expected to maintain their presence throughout the day, adding a touch of chill to the air.

Temperature Expectations

Despite the overcast conditions, the daytime temperature is anticipated to reach a mild high of 17 degrees Celsius. This forecast suggests a relatively comfortable day for residents and visitors alike, with the temperature falling within the range of typical winter conditions.

Winds and Humidity

The direction of the wind is forecasted to be predominantly from the west, with a gentle speed of 7 MPH. This gentle breeze is expected to ease the mugginess of the 70% estimated humidity, making the day feel less sticky than it might otherwise have been.

Rainfall and UV Index

The chance of precipitation stands at a significant 84%, indicating intermittent spells of rain. While the rain might pose a slight inconvenience, it is unlikely to disrupt daily activities significantly. The UV index, a measure of the strength of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation, is expected to be 2. This low index suggests minimal risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.