en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Overcast and Rainy Day Ahead for Gibraltar

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:19 am EST
Overcast and Rainy Day Ahead for Gibraltar

With the Mediterranean air cool and crisp, Gibraltar’s weather forecast predicts a day of cloudy conditions interspersed with patches of rain. The westerly winds, a constant companion of the region, are expected to maintain their presence throughout the day, adding a touch of chill to the air.

Temperature Expectations

Despite the overcast conditions, the daytime temperature is anticipated to reach a mild high of 17 degrees Celsius. This forecast suggests a relatively comfortable day for residents and visitors alike, with the temperature falling within the range of typical winter conditions.

Winds and Humidity

The direction of the wind is forecasted to be predominantly from the west, with a gentle speed of 7 MPH. This gentle breeze is expected to ease the mugginess of the 70% estimated humidity, making the day feel less sticky than it might otherwise have been.

Rainfall and UV Index

The chance of precipitation stands at a significant 84%, indicating intermittent spells of rain. While the rain might pose a slight inconvenience, it is unlikely to disrupt daily activities significantly. The UV index, a measure of the strength of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation, is expected to be 2. This low index suggests minimal risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

0
Europe United Kingdom Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Poland Braces for Gas Price Surge Amid EU Sanctions on Liquefied Gas

By Ebenezer Mensah

Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage

By Salman Khan

Middle East Tensions Spike European Gas Futures Amid Trade Route Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut ...
@Business · 1 hour
Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut ...
heart comment 0
Spanish Inflation Holds Steady: Implications on Euro-Zone Financial Stability

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Spanish Inflation Holds Steady: Implications on Euro-Zone Financial Stability
Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict

By Saboor Bayat

Wave of Attacks Sweeps Across Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
13 mins
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
19 mins
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
20 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
22 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
23 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
24 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
24 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
29 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
29 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app