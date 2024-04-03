Ornis Committee Pushes for Spring Hunting in Malta Amid Turtle Dove Decline Controversy

The Ornis Committee's recent endorsement for the continuation of spring hunting in Malta, targeting turtle dove and quail, has sparked a significant debate. This decision, announced by the Federation for Hunting & Conservation – Malta (FKNK) on Tuesday, seeks a derogation from the European Union's Birds Directive, stirring both support and concern among various stakeholders.

Advertisment

Proposal and Regulations

Under the proposal laid out by the FKNK, the spring hunting season would span from April 10-30 for quail and from April 17-30 for turtle dove, adhering to the same regulations as the previous year. Hunting would be restricted to two hours before dawn until noon, with maximum quotas set at 2,400 quail and 1,500 turtle dove. The FKNK has grounded its proposal on a document showcasing 'positive results on the sustainability of turtle dove,' backed by surveys and scientific studies conducted since 2021 among its members and through its 'Turtle Doves Captive-breeding for Release into the Wild' program.

Scientific Concerns and Opposition

Advertisment

Despite these assurances, BirdLife Malta has raised alarm over the continued decline of the turtle dove population, advocating for a moratorium on its spring hunting. Citing scientific evidence and the species' precarious status, BirdLife Malta has highlighted past instances where Malta faced legal challenges from the European Commission, including an Infringement Procedure issued due to the trapping of turtle doves. The organization fears that the FKNK's current proposal could edge Malta closer to a potential case at the European Court of Justice.

Implications of the Decision

This contentious issue represents not just a local, but a Europe-wide conservation dilemma, balancing traditional hunting practices with the urgent need to protect declining bird species. The Ornis Committee's recommendation and the government's impending decision could have far-reaching implications for Malta's biodiversity, international legal commitments, and its relationship with the European Union's environmental directives. As the debate rages on, the outcome will undoubtedly set a precedent for how similar conflicts are navigated in the future, underscoring the complex interplay between cultural heritage and conservation imperatives.