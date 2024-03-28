Order of St Lazarus Academy Unveils Sixth Volume of Crusader History Research

The International Academy of the Order of St Lazarus, known as Sancti Lazari Ordinis Academia Internationalis, recently released the sixth volume of its distinguished academic journal, Acta Historiae Sancti Lazari Ordinis. Edited by esteemed professors Charles Savona-Ventura, Horatio C.R. Vella, and Michael Ross, this latest publication offers a deep dive into the rich history of the Order of St Lazarus, showcasing research from an international meeting in Malta.

Global Collaboration in Historical Research

Highlighting the international nature of this scholarly endeavor, the volume presents papers from academics across Malta, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, and the UK. Topics range from the Lazarite Masters during the Outremer period to the 20th-century Lazarite return to the Outremer, demonstrating the wide-ranging interest and depth of study into the Order of St Lazarus. This collaborative effort not only enriches the academic journal but also fosters a global community of researchers dedicated to exploring the nuances of crusader history and chivalric orders.

Promoting Historical Knowledge and Research

With a mission to promote historical knowledge related to the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem and related crusader orders, the academy has taken significant strides since its inception. It has not only published valuable research but also organized several international conferences to further its objectives. These efforts aim to initiate academic links with similar or complementary foundations and associations, promoting research, training, and information in related fields. Based in Malta, the academy operates under Maltese legislation, contributing significantly to the preservation and dissemination of historical knowledge.

Future Endeavors and Membership Expansion

The academy is not resting on its laurels. Plans to extend membership to historians, academics, students, and interested members of the public are underway. This move is expected to further enrich the academy's research capabilities and engage a broader audience in the study of chivalric orders' history. The latest volume, along with the previous five, is available for purchase, offering a treasure trove of information for enthusiasts and scholars alike.

As the International Academy of the Order of St Lazarus continues to expand its reach and impact, the publication of the sixth volume of Acta Historiae Sancti Lazari Ordinis marks a significant milestone in its journey. It not only celebrates the collaborative efforts of researchers worldwide but also underscores the enduring fascination with the Order of St Lazarus and its historical significance.