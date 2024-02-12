Odalys City Debuts Appart'hôtel Nîmes Arènes: Redefining Hospitality in Nîmes, France

February 12th marks the grand opening of Odalys City's latest four-star accommodation, Appart'hôtel Nîmes Arènes, nestled in the heart of Nîmes, France. Located at 4 rue Alexandre Ducros, this new establishment promises an unparalleled hospitality experience, positioned conveniently near the future convention center, Musée de la Romanité, and the iconic Roman amphitheater.

Advertisment

A Blend of Modern Comfort and Rich History

Boasting 78 studios and five spacious two-room apartments, Appart'hôtel Nîmes Arènes can comfortably accommodate 176 guests. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with a fully-equipped kitchen, a dedicated workspace, and a contemporary bathroom, offering a harmonious blend of functionality and style.

Unrivaled Amenities for a Memorable Stay

Advertisment

Guests are invited to start their day in the open breakfast room, which leads to a charming terrace. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the wellness area features a hot tub, steam room, and fitness center, providing the perfect retreat after a day of exploring the city.

Odalys City: Redefining Hospitality Standards

As the 33rd Appart'hôtel by Odalys City in France, this new addition to their portfolio further solidifies their commitment to delivering exceptional accommodation experiences. With its prime location, unrivaled amenities, and dedication to guest satisfaction, Appart'hôtel Nîmes Arènes is poised to become a preferred choice for travelers visiting this historic city.

Odalys City continues to raise the bar in the hospitality industry, offering guests a unique blend of modern comfort and rich history at their latest four-star accommodation, Appart'hôtel Nîmes Arènes. Conveniently situated near the future convention center, Musée de la Romanité, and the Roman amphitheater, this new establishment is set to redefine the standards of hospitality in Nîmes, France.