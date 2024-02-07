OCCAR Eyes Expansion, Encourages Sweden to Deepen Defense Cooperation

On the cusp of a new era in European defense, the Organisation of Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) is making strides towards a more inclusive future. In a bold move to broaden its collective defense capabilities, OCCAR is extending an olive branch to potential European partners, inviting them to join their defense programs.

Advertisment

Sweden: A Strategic Partner in Sight

Joachim Sucker, the Director of OCCAR's executive administration, recently embarked on a diplomatic mission to Stockholm. His goal? To coax Sweden's national armaments director, Gorgen Martensson, into deepening their cooperation with the organization. A partnership with Sweden, a non-member participating state, could bolster the organization's defense capabilities. The northern nation is already actively involved in OCCAR projects such as the REACT project for airborne electronic attack capability and the HYDEF program for a hypersonic defense interceptor.

OCCAR's Growth Trajectory

Advertisment

Established in 1996, OCCAR has grown from strength to strength. The organization, which currently includes six main member states (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), has seen an uptick in its operational budget and the number of platforms managed. From managing 16 platforms in 2022, the organization now oversees 25 platforms in 2024, marking significant growth in its portfolio.

The Potential of Swedish Defense Industry

The Swedish defense industry, spearheaded by powerhouses like Saab, is renowned for producing advanced systems. The nation's prowess in manufacturing fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, missile defense systems, and naval vessels is globally recognized. The Swedish Armed Forces are currently undergoing a phase of modernization, introducing new Gripen fighter aircraft and Blekinge-class submarines into their arsenal. This makes the Scandinavian nation a potential game-changer in European defense initiatives.

GlobalData Defense Analyst James Marques sees immense potential for Sweden and Finland, nations with a rich manufacturing history and a tradition of neutrality, to contribute significantly to these initiatives. Marques' observations come against the backdrop of the ongoing uncertainty in Ukraine and Europe's reliance on US support, making this potential partnership more critical than ever.