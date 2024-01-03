en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Northwestern Europe Struggles with Aftermath of Atlantic Storms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Northwestern Europe Struggles with Aftermath of Atlantic Storms

Northwestern Europe is currently grappling with the aftereffects of a series of Atlantic storms that have brought heavy rainfall and snow on already saturated grounds. In the northern French town of Arques, residents are being evacuated as the river Aa threatens to overflow. This is the second time in as many months that the region has experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall. However, there is no current plan for large-scale evacuations.

Weather Challenges Across Northwestern Europe

In the wake of the storm, named Henk, a ferry from Norway to Denmark has been delayed. Unable to dock in Copenhagen, the vessel awaits calmer winds. Meanwhile, in southern Norway, the town of Kristiansand has closed schools and public buses following a heavy snowfall. This same storm has also impacted parts of England and Wales, resulting in power outages, disrupted travel, and road closures caused by fallen trees and floods.

Unfortunately, fatalities have also been reported. In England, a motorist was killed by a fallen tree, while in Belgium, a woman died after being hit by a fence blown away by the storm. In Sweden, the mercury dipped to its lowest in 25 years with -43.6 Celsius recorded in Kvikkjokk. In Finland, a woman died in an avalanche while skiing in Lapland, and a search is ongoing for her child.

Weather Disruptions and Losses

In England and Wales, the British Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Storm Henk, which brought gusts of up to 80mph, causing major disruption. Over 300 flood warnings have been put in place, and 10,000 homes remained without power. In the United Kingdom, the storm resulted in the closure of several major roads and train lines, and hundreds of flood warnings are in place across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Storm Henk has also disrupted transportation and closed schools in Scandinavia. In the UK, Netherlands, and Germany, severe weather conditions caused power cuts, transport troubles, property damage, and disruption. The storm also led to a driver’s death in England and power cuts for 10,000 homes. Over 300 flood warnings were issued in England and Wales, with flood alerts and evacuations announced in several areas.

A Global Climate Issue

A study showing the global trend analysis of tropical cyclone waves for the years 1979-2022, based on the ERA5 wave reanalysis, suggests that the wave hazard due to tropical cyclones should be a concern for the future. The maximum height and the area of the tropical cyclone wave footprint have increased globally by about 3-6 decades and 6 decades respectively. The energy transferred from the atmosphere to the ocean within the tropical cyclone wave footprint has increased globally by about 9 decades, three times larger than that reported for all waves.

As Northwestern Europe faces the ongoing challenge of these weather conditions, the need for climate action and disaster preparedness has never been more apparent.

0
Europe Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
4 mins ago
Blue Ant Media's Love Nature Channel Expands European Reach with Launch on Allente
Blue Ant Media’s wildlife and nature channel, Love Nature, has broadened its global presence by launching on the pan-Nordic PayTV and streaming platform, Allente. This expansion enables Love Nature to tap into new audiences in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and introduces the channel to viewers in Finland for the first time. The channel will be tailored
Blue Ant Media's Love Nature Channel Expands European Reach with Launch on Allente
Jean-Christophe Jourde Steps in as CEO of Swedish Beauty Brand L:A Bruket
21 mins ago
Jean-Christophe Jourde Steps in as CEO of Swedish Beauty Brand L:A Bruket
Stern Pinball Welcomes Lloyd Dortant as New European Marketing Operations Manager
49 mins ago
Stern Pinball Welcomes Lloyd Dortant as New European Marketing Operations Manager
Evotec SE Announces CEO Transition: A New Era Begins
9 mins ago
Evotec SE Announces CEO Transition: A New Era Begins
Embracing Evidence-Based Medicine in Cardiology: Insights from ESC Congress 2023
14 mins ago
Embracing Evidence-Based Medicine in Cardiology: Insights from ESC Congress 2023
Tourism in Italy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: A Beacon of Hope
16 mins ago
Tourism in Italy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: A Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Baltimore's Sports Allegiance: A Battle Beyond the Field
29 seconds
Baltimore's Sports Allegiance: A Battle Beyond the Field
Unraveling the World of Fitness Trackers and Health Apps: A Comprehensive Guide
40 seconds
Unraveling the World of Fitness Trackers and Health Apps: A Comprehensive Guide
Guiding Life's Transitions: The Conversation's Quarter Life Series
45 seconds
Guiding Life's Transitions: The Conversation's Quarter Life Series
Liverpool's Counter-Pressing Strategy: A Key to Success in the Premier League
1 min
Liverpool's Counter-Pressing Strategy: A Key to Success in the Premier League
Kedah Menteri Besar Confirms Opposition Plot to Topple Malaysian Government
2 mins
Kedah Menteri Besar Confirms Opposition Plot to Topple Malaysian Government
Chris Christie Compares Donald Trump to Jefferson Davis on 'The View'
2 mins
Chris Christie Compares Donald Trump to Jefferson Davis on 'The View'
Waterloo West's Esteemed Basketball Coach, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency
2 mins
Waterloo West's Esteemed Basketball Coach, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency
Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024
3 mins
Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024
Liverpool Leads Race for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich
4 mins
Liverpool Leads Race for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
9 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
37 mins
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
51 mins
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
1 hour
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
1 hour
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
1 hour
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
3 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
3 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
3 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app