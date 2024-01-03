Northwestern Europe Struggles with Aftermath of Atlantic Storms

Northwestern Europe is currently grappling with the aftereffects of a series of Atlantic storms that have brought heavy rainfall and snow on already saturated grounds. In the northern French town of Arques, residents are being evacuated as the river Aa threatens to overflow. This is the second time in as many months that the region has experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall. However, there is no current plan for large-scale evacuations.

Weather Challenges Across Northwestern Europe

In the wake of the storm, named Henk, a ferry from Norway to Denmark has been delayed. Unable to dock in Copenhagen, the vessel awaits calmer winds. Meanwhile, in southern Norway, the town of Kristiansand has closed schools and public buses following a heavy snowfall. This same storm has also impacted parts of England and Wales, resulting in power outages, disrupted travel, and road closures caused by fallen trees and floods.

Unfortunately, fatalities have also been reported. In England, a motorist was killed by a fallen tree, while in Belgium, a woman died after being hit by a fence blown away by the storm. In Sweden, the mercury dipped to its lowest in 25 years with -43.6 Celsius recorded in Kvikkjokk. In Finland, a woman died in an avalanche while skiing in Lapland, and a search is ongoing for her child.

Weather Disruptions and Losses

In England and Wales, the British Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Storm Henk, which brought gusts of up to 80mph, causing major disruption. Over 300 flood warnings have been put in place, and 10,000 homes remained without power. In the United Kingdom, the storm resulted in the closure of several major roads and train lines, and hundreds of flood warnings are in place across England, Scotland, and Wales.

A Global Climate Issue

A study showing the global trend analysis of tropical cyclone waves for the years 1979-2022, based on the ERA5 wave reanalysis, suggests that the wave hazard due to tropical cyclones should be a concern for the future. The maximum height and the area of the tropical cyclone wave footprint have increased globally by about 3-6 decades and 6 decades respectively. The energy transferred from the atmosphere to the ocean within the tropical cyclone wave footprint has increased globally by about 9 decades, three times larger than that reported for all waves.

As Northwestern Europe faces the ongoing challenge of these weather conditions, the need for climate action and disaster preparedness has never been more apparent.