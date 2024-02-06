Nokian Tyres Reveals Encouraging 2023 Results, Pioneering Zero Emission Factory

On a day marked by the crisp cold of winter, Nokian Tyres, the Finnish company renowned for its high-performing winter tires, warmed investors with the presentation of their Full Year 2023 results. At the helm of the conference call were President and CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Niko Haavisto, who navigated through the company's buoyant financial performance, strategic investments, and ambitious sustainability plans.

Steady Ascent Amid Struggles

Nokian Tyres demonstrated a solid performance in 2023, overcoming the initial turbulence of exiting Russian operations and a resulting lack of a comprehensive product portfolio. The company's exceptional resilience was evident in its improved volume delivery and enhanced product offerings, particularly its high-performing winter tires. Indeed, the year also marked the 90th anniversary of the invention of the winter tire, an innovation that has been a hallmark of Nokian Tyres' legacy.

The Green Shift

Underscoring its commitment to sustainability, Nokian Tyres revealed plans for the world's first zero CO2 emission tire factory in Romania. This groundbreaking facility is set to commence early production in 2024, with full production targeted for 2025. The company's strides in sustainability did not go unnoticed, earning it a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index.

Financial Highlights

Q4 net sales saw a growth of 6.3% in comparable currencies, culminating in an EBITDA of 71.9 million euros. The full year net sales touched the 1.174 billion euro mark. In a welcome announcement for shareholders, the board proposed a dividend payment of 0.55 euros per share.

The balance sheet of Nokian Tyres remained robust, with an equity ratio of 58%. A note of caution was the increase in net debt, attributed to high capital expenditure for the Romanian factory and Dayton production capability. Yet, the company's operating cash flow remained solid, reflecting its financial resilience.

Niko Haavisto, the CFO, shed light on further financial details, noting profitability improvements in the passenger car tires segment and solid performance in heavy tires. He also addressed the adaptation of production to reflect lower market demand.