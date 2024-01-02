Nintendo’s New Year 2024 eShop Sale: Up to 75% Off on Top-Rated Games

In a joyous start to New Year 2024, Nintendo has initiated a grand European eShop sale, slashing prices by as much as 75% until January 14th. The sale showcases a broad spectrum of games, with the spotlight firmly on those that have garnered a rating of 9/10 or higher.

Noteworthy Discounts

Among these top-rated games, various stellar titles are being offered at significant discounts. ‘Disney Illusion Island’, earning accolades for its harmonious blend of Metroidvania and 2D platformer genres, is a sure hit for younger players and families. For those seeking engaging characters and tactical RPG elements, ‘Persona 5 Tactica’ is a worthy recommendation, drawing comparisons with ‘Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle’.

Storytelling and Gameplay Highlights

Other highlights include ‘Florence’, distinguished for its poignant storytelling and emotional depth, and ‘Vengeful Guardian Moonrider’, hailed for its neo-retro game design. Fans of the point-and-click adventure genre will find delight in ‘Return to Monkey Island’.

Ultimate Racing and Remastered Classics

For racing enthusiasts, the undisputed king of the kart racing experience, ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, is a must-have, especially with the additional Booster Course Pass DLC. Rounding off the list is the remastered version of the classic ‘Quake’, lauded for its updated features and quintessential gameplay experience.

Simultaneously, the sale is also available in EUR on respective eShops, ensuring Nintendo fans across different regions can avail of these discounts. Furthermore, Nintendo eShop credit is readily available for purchase, with affiliate links provided within this article.