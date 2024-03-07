New Sutton Hoo Dig Aims to Unearth Anglo-Saxon Cemetery Secrets with Time Team

At the historic site of Sutton Hoo in Suffolk, a fresh archaeological dig is set to commence in June, as the National Trust partners with the renowned TV and online show Time Team for a groundbreaking two-year research project. This collaboration seeks to deepen the understanding of the site, particularly focusing on an Anglo-Saxon cemetery uncovered in 2000. The initiative promises to build on previous geophysical survey work, aiming to solve the mysteries of the landscape's past.

Unveiling the Mysteries of Garden Field

The forthcoming dig at Sutton Hoo's Garden Field is driven by intriguing discoveries from Time Team's geophysical surveys conducted in 2021 and 2022, which revealed several enigmatic features. Angus Wainwright, the National Trust's regional archaeologist, expressed excitement over the potential to differentiate between archaeological finds and geological features. The area, rich in history from various eras including prehistoric, Roman, and Anglo-Saxon periods, may hold key insights into the site's extensive past. The meticulous approach planned for the excavation aims to record finds in 3D, potentially revealing more about the prehistory of Sutton Hoo and the specifics of the Anglo-Saxon cemetery first identified during the construction of the visitor centre.

The Legacy of Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo's significance to Anglo-Saxon history cannot be overstated, with the 1939 discovery of the ship burial, believed to be that of King Raedwald of East Anglia, marking a pivotal moment in archaeological discovery. Subsequent excavations have continued to shed light on the complexities of life during the Anglo-Saxon era in East Anglia. Wainwright reminisced about the impact of these discoveries and expressed anticipation for what the new chapter might unveil. The project will also see participation from members of the 1980s archaeological team, adding a layer of continuity and expertise to the venture.

Time Team, under the guidance of series producer and creator Tim Taylor, aims to further explore the rich history of Sutton Hoo, contributing to the narrative that has captivated global audiences, notably through the success of the film The Dig. With expert Helen Geake highlighting the excitement of uncovering new aspects of the landscape, and Sir Tony Robinson expressing his enthusiasm for participating in the excavation, the project promises to engage and enlighten both the academic community and the public.