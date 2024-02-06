New Scandinavian Coproduction Alliance Takes Nordic Drama to New Heights

A groundbreaking alliance has been forged in the Nordic region, involving television giants TV4 Play from Sweden, TV2 from Denmark, and TV2 from Norway. This Scandinavian coproduction partnership, initiated in 2023, is currently working on their first mutually scripted project, marking a significant milestone in Nordic coproduction.

Strengthening Scandinavian Drama and Local Stories

The aim of this novel collaboration is to bolster Scandinavian drama and spotlight local narratives that resonate with audiences across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. The group has received an impressive 72 pitches since December, and is currently focusing on one particular idea for development. Though the nature of this selected project remains undisclosed, the alliance is known to favor projects that carry a strong social relevance.

First of Its Kind Commercial Collaboration

This partnership marks the first time that the largest commercial broadcasters in the region have come together with the explicit intention of producing content that is both pertinent and appealing to audiences in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. This commercial collaboration is unique to the Nordic region, differentiating it from previous public broadcaster ventures such as the N12 partnership formed by Nordic public broadcasters for coproduction.

Potential for Diverse Content

The types of pitches received by the alliance have been diverse, encompassing genres like historical themes, thrillers, sci-fi, and drama. This variety hints at the potential for a broad spectrum of content that could emerge from this partnership. As the alliance continues to review and select projects, it's clear that the world can expect an array of compelling Scandinavian narratives in the near future.