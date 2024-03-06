New Ross Boat Yard in Co. Wexford Elevates Marine Service Capacity with €340K Investment

New Ross Boat Yard, a longstanding maritime service facility in Co. Wexford, Ireland, has significantly upgraded its operational capabilities with a major investment, marking a new chapter in its decades-long history. This development not only enhances the yard's service offering but also positions it as a key player in the maritime industry's push towards more sustainable operations.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment for Enhanced Capacity

With a strategic investment of €340,000, half of which was funded by the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme through Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), New Ross Boat Yard has made crucial enhancements to its infrastructure. The introduction of a new 60-ton hoist, replacing an outdated 50-ton model, has significantly increased the yard's capacity to service larger vessels.

This upgrade is a game-changer for the facility, allowing for more efficient, safer handling of boats, with real-time weight distribution data improving operational precision. Michael Kehoe, co-owner of the yard, highlights the immediate impact of the new hoist, noting an expansion in the range and size of vessels the yard can now accommodate.

Advertisment

Embracing Renewable Energy

Another notable aspect of the investment is the installation of a 10 KW wind turbine. This move not only reduces the yard's energy expenses, previously averaging €2,500 monthly but also aligns with broader environmental sustainability goals by utilizing renewable energy. The turbine not only covers the yard's energy needs but also generates surplus electricity, which is sold back to the grid, showcasing a successful model of sustainable business practices in the maritime industry. This initiative reflects a growing trend among maritime businesses to adopt greener operations, contributing to the sector's environmental responsibility.

A Rich History and a Promising Future

New Ross Boat Yard has a storied history, dating back 50 years, and once employed around 400 people at its peak in the 1970s. Today, it continues to play a vital role in the local maritime community, servicing over 100 boats at any given time, ranging from commercial fishing boats to leisure vessels. The yard is also involved in the maintenance of local maritime heritage, including the Dunbrody Famine ship and the Galley Cruising Restaurant. This blend of traditional values and modern innovation characterizes New Ross Boat Yard's approach to business, ensuring its continued relevance and success in the maritime industry.

The investment in New Ross Boat Yard not only signifies a significant boost in its operational capabilities but also underscores the importance of sustainable practices in the maritime sector. As the industry continues to evolve, facilities like New Ross Boat Yard will likely play a pivotal role in shaping its future, demonstrating that investment in infrastructure and renewable energy can drive both business growth and environmental stewardship.