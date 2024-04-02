Subscribe

New MS Study: Early Teriflunomide Treatment May Prevent Symptoms in At-Risk Individuals

Groundbreaking study suggests early treatment of MS during the RIS phase could significantly delay or prevent the disease, offering new hope in proactive disease management.

Hadeel Hashem
Groundbreaking research suggests that initiating treatment for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) during the radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS) phase, before any symptoms manifest, could significantly delay or even prevent the onset of the disease. This revelation comes from a Phase 3 clinical trial examining the effects of teriflunomide, a drug already approved for treating relapsing-remitting MS, on individuals with RIS, marking a potential paradigm shift in how MS could be preemptively managed.

Unlocking Early Intervention's Potential

The <a href="https://bwhclinicalandresearchnews.org/2024/04/01

