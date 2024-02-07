New Film 'Materialists' to Begin Production; 'Past Lives' Earns Oscar Nominations

A new romantic comedy film, 'Materialists', is all set to commence production in May this year. The movie, directed by Celine Song, revolves around a high-end matchmaker based in New York City who becomes ensnared in a romantic web with a wealthy man. Even though the specific roles of the three stars remain a mystery, the film's announcement has already ignited a buzz in the movie industry. The film will be introduced at the European Film Market in Berlin, signaling a grand global release.

Star-Studded Cast

Helmed by the talented Celine Song, 'Materialists' boasts a star-studded cast, with Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in talks for the lead roles. The movie will be produced by renowned film producers Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa and will be globally distributed by A24. This romantic comedy is a departure from Song's previous work, yet expectations are running high.

'Past Lives' - A Benchmark of Success

While 'Materialists' is gathering steam, Celine Song's debut film 'Past Lives' continues to make waves in the industry. The movie, featuring Pedro Pascal, has achieved box office success and received critical acclaim, raking in over $20 million worldwide. It has also earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the upcoming Academy Awards. The Oscar nod has overwhelmed Song with gratitude, raising the bar for her upcoming project.

Pascal's Rumored Marvel Entry

Adding to the excitement, Pedro Pascal, known for his exceptional performance in 'Past Lives', is rumored to be in consideration for the role of Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's anticipated 'Fantastic Four' movie. This speculation has further elevated the anticipation for both 'Materialists' and Pascal's future endeavors.