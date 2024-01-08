New EU Regulation Proposed to Promote Transparency in Patent Licensing

In a move aimed at reducing litigation and promoting transparency in patent licensing, the European Commission has proposed a new regulation. This regulation specifically targets Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), which are crucial to the functionality of modern tech devices. The average mobile phone, for instance, contains around 100,000 patented inventions, making the efficient and fair licensing of SEPs a significant concern within the tech industry.

A Focus on Transparency and Dispute Resolution

The proposal outlines several key requirements for patentees. First, they must register their patents, thereby making their intellectual property rights publicly known. Second, they must assess the essentiality of their patents to the standard. Third, they must disclose their licensing terms openly. This push for transparency in licensing terms is designed to deter disputes and ensure fair and reasonable licensing conditions. Additionally, if disputes do arise, the regulation mandates mediation as a preliminary step before any potential litigation, promoting a more amicable and cost-effective resolution process.

Criticisms and Counterarguments

The proposed regulation has not been without controversy. Critics argue that it infringes on property rights, imposing undue burdens on patent owners. Others contend that it does not go far enough in its enforcement mechanisms, leaving too much room for potential abuse. Despite these criticisms, many see the proposal as a balanced and sensible attempt to address a complex issue. It is neither perfect nor a gross intrusion upon property rights, but instead, a pragmatic compromise aimed at deterrence and resolution of disputes in a notoriously litigious industry.

What’s Next?

The proposal is set for review by the European Parliament’s JURI committee, which will provide advice on the regulation. The ultimate goal is the adoption of the regulation before the upcoming elections. This proposed regulation represents a significant step towards a more transparent, efficient, and equitable patent licensing landscape in the tech industry, with potential implications for tech companies and consumers alike.