Nepali Embassy in France Extends E-Passport Services to Citizens in Portugal

A team spearheaded by Deputy Chief of Mission Sita Basnet from the Paris-based Embassy of Nepal has embarked on a mission in Lisbon, Portugal, to facilitate e-passport applications for Nepali nationals. The initiative, aimed at catering to the Nepali diaspora, including newly born children in Portugal, underscores the embassy's dedication to serving its citizens abroad.

Advertisment

Embarking on a Digital Transition

On March 24, the delegation initiated the e-passport enrollment process at an established center in coordination with the Honourary Consulate General of Portugal. The move to collect biometric details marks a significant step towards digitalizing passport services, ensuring enhanced security and convenience for applicants. With 54 individuals' biometrics collected on the first day, the effort reflects a strong start to the week-long camp, which aims to process around 100 applications daily.

Criteria and Objectives

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Basnet outlined the camp's objectives, focusing on individuals whose passports have been lost or damaged, those with expiring documents by December 31, 2023, and applicants for biometric registration until April 30, 2024. The initiative not only aims to streamline the passport renewal and application process for the Nepali community in Portugal but also emphasizes the importance of regularizing their status in alignment with both Nepali and Portuguese immigration requirements.

Commitment to Consular Services

The establishment of the e-passport service camp in Lisbon is a testament to the Nepali diplomatic mission's commitment to extending consular services to its citizens worldwide. By facilitating easier access to essential documents, the embassy aims to reinforce the ties between Nepal and its diaspora, ensuring that nationals living abroad remain connected to their home country through efficient and secure documentation processes.

As the week-long camp progresses, the initiative by the Embassy of Nepal in France is a beacon of hope for many Nepali nationals in Portugal. It not only simplifies the process of obtaining vital documents but also strengthens the support system for the Nepali community abroad. This endeavor may pave the way for similar initiatives in other countries, highlighting the significance of adapting to digital transformations in consular services.