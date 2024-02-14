NATO Allies Unite: Largest Military Exercise Since Cold War Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

In an unprecedented show of force and unity, British troops, along with their NATO allies, are participating in Exercise Steadfast Defender. With more than 90,000 personnel from 31 NATO member states and Sweden, this exercise is the largest in Europe since the Cold War. The primary objective is to simulate holding off a Russian invasion and prepare for potential conflict amidst escalating tensions.

A Massive Display of Military Might

Approximately 16,000 British armed forces are engaged in the exercise, which includes the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force. The Royal Navy is deploying warships, submarines, and aircraft carriers, while the Royal Air Force contributes F-35B Lightning jets, helicopters, and other aircraft. Over 600 armored vehicles and artillery guns have been transported to Germany, including British Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

The Desert Rats: Ready for Action

The 7th Light Mechanised Brigade, known as the Desert Rats, are at the forefront of this massive undertaking. Over 50 of their main battle tanks, along with hundreds of armored vehicles, engineers, tractors, and support vehicles, are being shipped to Poland. These forces will join NATO's eastern European deterrence efforts, training to load ships under fire and pre-position forces as a deterrent in case of a Russian attack on a NATO state.

Tensions with Russia Reach a Boiling Point

The timing of Exercise Steadfast Defender could not be more critical. In Ukraine, Russian forces have already lost over 3,000 tanks in their illegal war. As a result, Ukraine is offsetting equipment losses through Western donations, further fueling tensions between Russia and NATO. The deployment of British troops and vehicles to Poland represents an escalation in training tempo due to the changing situation in Europe.

Quote from NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg

"Steadfast Defender demonstrates that NATO is ready to protect all Allies against any threat. Our collective defense clause, Article 5, is a sacred commitment. By training together, we ensure that our forces are ready to operate together in any scenario."

Modernizing the British Tank Fleet

As part of the ongoing modernization efforts, the British Army has upgraded a limited number of Challenger II heavy tanks to Challenger III. These upgraded tanks are participating in the exercise alongside older models brought out of storage. The Ministry of Defence has awarded a seven-year contract worth 75 million pounds to Babcock International to train British Army tank and repair crews in the United Kingdom. This training will take place at the Bovington and Lulworth training facilities in Dorset, England.

However, the government's plan to cut the tank fleet to 148 when it upgrades to Challenger 3 has raised concerns. Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested reviewing these cuts in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.