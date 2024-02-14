NATO Alliance and USAFE-AFAFRICA Priorities: A Focus on Air Superiority and Combat Readiness

Air Force General James B. Hecker Delivers Vital Message at Warfare Symposium

On February 14, 2024, General James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) and NATO Allied Air Command, took the stage at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium. In a poignant speech, he emphasized the importance of NATO alliance and outlined USAFE-AFAFRICA's priorities, focusing on key operational focus areas and lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

NATO Alliance at the Forefront

General Hecker began by underscoring the crucial role of NATO alliance in maintaining global stability and security. He expressed the unwavering commitment of USAFE-AFAFRICA to its allies and partners, emphasizing that the strength of the NATO Alliance lies in its unity and shared values.

Five Operational Focus Areas for Success

In order to ensure air superiority and combat readiness, General Hecker outlined five operational focus areas for USAFE-AFAFRICA:

Developing strategies to overcome adversary A2/AD systems and maintain freedom of movement in contested environments. Integrated air and missile defense (IAMD): Creating a sophisticated IAMD system to protect NATO forces and territories.

Enhancing collaboration and communication among NATO allies to foster a comprehensive understanding of the operational environment. Command and control (C2): Strengthening C2 capabilities to enable rapid decision-making and effective responses to emerging threats.

Lessons from the War in Ukraine

General Hecker also discussed the strategic importance of the NATO Alliance in deterring threats and defeating aggression, drawing parallels to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He highlighted the innovative tactics used by the Ukrainian military, stressing the significance of learning from their experiences and applying those lessons to future operations.

In conclusion, General Hecker's address at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, collaboration, and innovation in the face of increasing global challenges. By emphasizing the need for a robust NATO Alliance and outlining key operational focus areas, he underscored the commitment of USAFE-AFAFRICA to ensuring the safety and security of its allies and partners.