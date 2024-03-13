National Symphony Orchestra Embarks on European Tour to Amplify Taiwan's Cultural Symphony

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) of Taiwan is poised to weave a rich tapestry of Taiwanese culture across Europe with a series of seven concerts next month. This ambitious musical voyage, named 'From Taiwan,' seeks to introduce the global stage to the island's rich cultural heritage and musical prowess. With a repertoire that bridges East and West, the tour not only celebrates Taiwan's unique cultural identity but also underscores the universal language of music as a medium for international dialogue and understanding.

Harmonizing Cultures Through Music

At the heart of the NSO's European tour is a carefully curated setlist that includes masterpieces by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Czech composer Antonín Dvorák, and Taiwanese composer Li Yuan-chen. The inclusion of Tao of Meinong, a piece that narrates the historical challenges and cultural resilience of Taiwan's Hakka people, is a testament to the orchestra's commitment to sharing stories of Taiwan's diverse communities. NSO Music Director Jun Märkl and Deputy Minister Chou Chiang-chieh of the Hakka Affairs Council emphasize the tour's role in showcasing Taiwanese musical talent and the richness of Hakka culture to the world.

Stellar Collaborations and Global Stages

The NSO's tour will feature collaborations with internationally acclaimed musicians, including violinist Paul Huang and pianists Vsevolod Zavidov and Khatia Buniatishvili. These performances are set to take place in prestigious venues across Switzerland, Germany, and France, offering European audiences a rare glimpse into Taiwan's vibrant musical landscape. The partnership with these distinguished soloists not only elevates the tour's artistic caliber but also fosters cultural exchange and mutual appreciation between Taiwan and the global community.

Empowering Taiwan's Cultural Diplomacy

Supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and the Hakka Affairs Council, the NSO's tour is part of a broader initiative to promote Taiwanese culture through the arts. Culture Minister Shih Che highlights the importance of the 'T-content' subsidy program in facilitating such international cultural endeavors. By taking Taiwan's unique cultural expressions to the world stage, the tour embodies Taiwan's aspiration to strengthen its cultural diplomacy and international relations through the universal appeal of music. The NSO's European tour is not just a series of concerts; it's a bold statement of Taiwan's proud cultural identity and its place on the global cultural map.

As the National Symphony Orchestra prepares to set sail on this musical journey, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a profound celebration of Taiwan's cultural depth and artistic excellence. Through melodies that transcend borders, the NSO aims to forge stronger international connections and foster a greater appreciation for Taiwan's unique cultural contributions. This tour is not merely about performances; it's about sharing stories, creating dialogues, and celebrating the diversity that music brings into our lives.