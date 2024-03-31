National Bank Compensation Battle: Government and Shareholders to Appeal €111M Award

The recent court decision to award National Bank shareholders €111 million in compensation has ignited plans from both the government and several shareholders to appeal the ruling. This development adds a new chapter to the legal saga that dates back to the Mintoff-led government's expropriation of the bank in 1974, highlighting the enduring quest for justice among the bank's original shareholders.

A Long Legal Journey

The legal battle over the National Bank's expropriation began when the Mintoff-led administration forcibly took over the bank's operations in December 1973, leading to a transfer of assets and debts to Bank of Valletta. Shareholders who refused to transfer their shares to the government filed court cases in 1992, resulting in a 2014 victory where the courts acknowledged the violation of their fundamental rights. Despite this victory, the determination of compensation has taken nearly a decade, culminating in the recent €111 million award.

Mixed Reactions and Future Plans

Reactions among shareholders to the court's decision have been mixed. Some see it as a crucial step towards achieving justice, while others, like the heirs to original shareholders, view the compensation as insufficient compared to the magnitude of their loss. The government's decision to appeal has been met with disappointment but not surprise, reflecting a deep-seated mistrust between the shareholders and the state. Meanwhile, some shareholders are considering escalating the matter to the European Court of Human Rights, seeking what they believe to be a fairer resolution.

Implications for Bank of Valletta

While the court's ruling directly concerns the government and the National Bank's shareholders, it has indirectly placed Bank of Valletta in the spotlight. Questions about the implications of the ruling for the bank have been downplayed by its CEO, emphasizing that the bank was never a party to the litigation. However, the saga's continuation is likely to keep the bank under public scrutiny, especially considering its historical connection to the National Bank's assets.

The legal saga surrounding the National Bank's expropriation and the subsequent compensation battle is far from over, with both the government and shareholders preparing for further appeals. This enduring quest for justice underscores the complex legacy of the Mintoff-era expropriations and their lasting impact on Malta's financial and legal landscape. As the saga continues, it serves as a poignant reminder of the long shadows that historical grievances can cast over the present.