Mumbai's Muslim Chefs Share Sehri Delights During Ramadan: From Keema Paratha to Pav Bhaji

While the world slumbers, Muslims observing Roza rise for Sehri, a pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of the morning that marks the beginning of the fast. Imbued with spiritual significance, this meal provides essential sustenance and hydration to individuals fasting throughout the day, helping them maintain energy and manage hunger pangs. The spread, we learnt, can range from light and hydrating options to wholesome meals packed with protein. So, what makes the perfect Sehri meal to fuel a long day of Roza, and who is putting them together? We decided to reach out to two Mumbai chefs who tantalise the city's taste buds to see what graces their plates at these wee hours of the day.

Rich Traditions, Nutritious Creations

Head chef at Mumbai's renowned tasting-menu-only restaurant Trèsind Mumbai, chef Sarafaraz Ahmed's work often keeps him occupied until late at night. Arriving home around 1.30 am or 2 am, he opts for a heavy meal that combines dinner and Sehri. Reflecting on Ramadan, Ahmed, who has been fasting since the age of 11, notes that the holy month follows the Lunar calendar, which is a fortnight shorter than the Gregorian calendar and is designed such that one gets to experience it in all seasons. "The length of the day also changes and so does the food on your plate. While winter is good for protein-heavy food and one can go for nihari or keema, the same won't be recommended in summer considering it is heavy and comprises a lot of spices," he shared, adding, "One should also have salt and sweet both to balance them out," he added. Recalling his childhood days, he said because he grew up in Himachal Pradesh, whole lentils like rajma or chole were a regular feature in the Sehri spread at his home. "We were a family of eight and there would be about four to five dishes to indulge. Sometimes there would also be paya soup, chicken curry,biryani or egg/aloo paratha," reminiscenced the 35-year-old chef. In Mumbai, where he now resides with his wife and 18-month-old daughter, their Sehri options often include nihari, chicken stew, biryani or keema/aloo paratha with Amul butter.

Family and Flavor

Zarina Dadan, a home chef and partner at Kala Ghoda-based restaurant Folk, rises at 3.30 am daily during Ramadan to commence her morning with Tahajjud ki namaz before Sehri. Following prayers, she swiftly put together a spread for her family, typically seated by 4.30 am for the pre-dawn meal. The Sehri menu varies based on who is at home and fasting. Currently, with some family members on Hajj, Dadan and her elder daughter opt for pav bhaji and scrambled eggs alongside dal, rice, gajar halwa, phirni, and samosa. To streamline the process within their narrow time window, Dadan who is in her 40s prepares most dishes beforehand. "My daughter loves samosa so I prepare a batch of them and keep them in the freezer, frying them as needed. Sweets like gajar ka halwa and phirni are also made once in every three days," she shared, adding, "only scrambled eggs and rice are made fresh in the morning." When the entire family, including her mother-in-law, husband, and son, is present, additional items are included in Sehri. "There would be a dahi-based dish for hydration, malai with rotis and a dessert called Kela, comprising lightly roasted banana topped with sugar. It is also meant to be eaten with rotis," she added.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan

