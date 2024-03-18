MPs Push for Savile Row Suits to Gain Protected Status, Boosting UK Luxury Sector

Luxury industry leaders are advocating for an expansion of the UK's Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) regime to encompass artisan crafts, including the iconic Savile Row tailoring and Staffordshire pottery, aiming to secure legal protection against imitation and elevate the global competitiveness of British craftsmanship. This initiative, spearheaded by Walpole, the British luxury sector's lobby group, seeks to align craft products with the esteemed company of protected food and drink items like Melton Mowbray pork pies and Cornish clotted cream, leveraging the PGI status as both a quality marker and a promotional tool.

Protecting British Craftsmanship

The call for extending the PGI regime underscores a pressing concern among luxury sector leaders about the vulnerability of British craftspeople, particularly in comparison to their EU counterparts. With the EU already granting protected status to non-food products such as Limoges porcelain, the UK's luxury sector fears falling behind in the competitive global market. Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, highlights the urgency of safeguarding these "unique national assets" to prevent the potential loss of irreplaceable skills and craftsmanship in the coming years.

Economic Impact and Growth Potential

Walpole's advocacy comes on the back of a comprehensive report revealing the UK luxury sector's substantial contribution to the economy, now valued at £81 billion annually, a 69% increase over the past five years. This growth underscores the sector's role as a significant employer, with roughly 454,000 individuals employed across various luxury industries. The report also criticizes the UK government's decision to discontinue tax-free shopping for tourists, a move perceived as detrimental to the luxury market's competitiveness, especially against EU countries where the scheme remains active.

Future Prospects and Policy Recommendations

The luxury sector's plea for broader PGI protection and the reinstatement of tax-free shopping for international tourists reflects a strategic push to enhance the UK's appeal as a premier luxury shopping destination. By safeguarding and promoting its unique heritage crafts, the UK can bolster its luxury market, attract global consumers, and sustain the skilled craftspeople that are the backbone of this vibrant sector. As the debate unfolds, the outcome could significantly shape the future trajectory of the UK's luxury industry and its global standing.