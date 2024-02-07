Mount Kimbie Set to Release 'The Sunset Violent' Featuring King Krule

For those in search of a unique fusion of intense light moments and raw sonics, the wait is soon to end. Mount Kimbie, the electronic music duo renowned for their evolutionary post-dubstep sound, has announced the release of their much-anticipated fourth studio album. Titled 'The Sunset Violent', the album is slated for release on April 5th.

A Peek into 'The Sunset Violent'

The upcoming album encompasses a total of nine tracks, including the intriguingly named 'Dumb Guitar'. In a move sure to delight fans, the group has collaborated with the enigmatic King Krule on two of the songs, offering a tantalizing taste of their combined musical prowess.

'Fishbrain': A Synthesis of Light and Sound

Adding to the anticipation, Mount Kimbie has unveiled their latest single from the album, 'Fishbrain'. The track presents a fascinating blend of light and sound that echoes the group's unique musical style. Accompanying the single is a music video directed by Tegen Williams, featuring illustrations that bear a striking resemblance to William Kentridge's charcoal animations, thereby adding a visual treat to the auditory experience.

Mount Kimbie: On the Road

In support of 'The Sunset Violent', Mount Kimbie is set to embark on a European tour this summer. The tour schedule includes performances in London, Manchester, and Glasgow on May 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively. The tour promises to deliver a live experience of their new album, bringing their unique sound to stages across Europe.