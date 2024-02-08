Monet's 'Matinée sur la Seine, temps net' to Shine at Christie's London Evening Sale

In a dazzling confluence of art, history, and the unpredictable allure of the auction world, Christie's London Evening Sale is set to feature Claude Monet's exquisite masterpiece, 'Matinée sur la Seine, temps net.' Estimated to fetch between 12 and 18 million pounds, this gem from Monet's 'Matinées sur la Seine' series has been privately held since its last auction in 1978, when it was acquired for a mere $330,000.

A River of Light and Time

The 1897 work encapsulates Monet's practice of serializing motifs, a technique he embraced fervently in the late 1880s. This series, including iconic themes such as haystacks and water lilies, reflects Monet's desire to capture not just the physical subjects but the ethereal air and light that envelop them. The painting, showcasing the Seine River during summer mornings in 1896 and 1897, underscores this very essence.

A Symphony of Light and Color

'Matinée sur la Seine, temps net' is a vibrant symphony of light and color, with the river's changing hues and shifting scenery taking center stage. The painting's public exposure has been limited primarily to a 1990 exhibition that toured Boston, Chicago, and London. As the 150th anniversary of Impressionism—a movement inextricably linked with Monet—approaches, the upcoming auction promises to be a fitting tribute to the master's enduring legacy.

From Private Collection to the World Stage

Before the much-anticipated March 7 sale, the painting will be displayed in New York, Hong Kong, and London, offering art lovers and collectors a rare opportunity to appreciate this captivating work up close. Previous works from Monet's Seine series have sold for over $20 million, setting the stage for a potential record-breaking sale.

As the art world eagerly awaits the unveiling of 'Matinée sur la Seine, temps net' at Christie's London Evening Sale, the painting stands as a testament to Monet's unwavering commitment to capturing the fleeting beauty of nature. In the ever-evolving landscape of the art market, this masterpiece serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of art to inspire, captivate, and transport us to worlds beyond our own.