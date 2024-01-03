en English
Europe

Mixed Response to the European Parliament’s Position on Urban Wastewater Treatment

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Mixed Response to the European Parliament's Position on Urban Wastewater Treatment

The European Council’s recent decision to revise the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, as part of the EU’s Zero Pollution Action Plan, has drawn a mixed response. This update is designed to broaden the directive’s remit and is intended to align with the European Green Deal. The proposal includes amendments that will bolster the implementation of a more sustainable and resilient wastewater sector, emphasizing energy neutrality and extended producer responsibility.

Positive Amendments and Their Impact

The amendments that have been met with approval include those recognizing the local nature of individual wastewater systems and controlling non-domestic wastewater discharges at their source. Furthermore, the new provision addressing the impact of the Weser Ruling on Urban Wastewater Treatment Plants (UWWTPs) has garnered positive reactions. There is also approval for the article on energy neutrality, which is discussed further in the text.

Points of Disappointment

However, not all amendments have been received favorably. The dilution of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and stricter requirements for tertiary and quaternary treatments have been a cause for regret. The shortened deadlines for quaternary treatment have also been met with disappointment.

The Council’s General Approach

Regarding the Council’s General Approach, the text in Article 9 on EPR and acknowledgment of the sector’s efforts towards energy neutrality have been appreciated. Other positive aspects include new provisions related to water reuse and the impact of the Weser Ruling on UWWTPs, extended deadlines for smaller UWWTPs, and agglomerations. However, there has been criticism for the deletion of the option for equivalent treatment to secondary treatment, the lack of further control at the source for non-domestic wastewater discharges, and the absence of a local-based approach for individual systems.

The response concludes with a forward-looking stance, expressing hope that the upcoming trilogue process, involving the European Parliament, the Council, and the Commission, will result in a final text that supports European water operators. This support is expected to address pollution sources, align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the European Green Deal, improve wastewater sector governance, and facilitate access to sanitation.

Europe
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

