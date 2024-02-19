Minor Earthquake Detected Near Chalcis, Central Greece: No Immediate Impact Felt

On a seemingly ordinary Monday afternoon in February 2024, a minor seismic event subtly shook the earth near Chalcis, Central Greece. The incident, noteworthy only for its precision detection, provides an insight into the capabilities of modern earthquake monitoring systems, even when human sensitivity fails to register the event.

Seismic Event: A Whisper in the Earth

At 4:26 pm local time on February 19, 2024, a light magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded 13.6 km away from Chalcis. The earthquake, identified with the public ID nkua2024dmpe, had a very shallow depth of 14.1 km. Despite the proximity to populated areas, the quake was so minor that it was not felt by the local population.

Unseen but Not Undetected

The event, while seemingly insignificant, underscores the precision of current monitoring systems. The HA agency's automatic detection registered the earthquake's epicenter with a latitude of 38.4362 degrees and a longitude of 22.3614 degrees, with an uncertainty of +/- 4 km and +/- 2 km respectively. The depth of the seismic event was measured at 2 km below the earth's surface. The residual RMS calculated was 0.37 seconds, and the azimuthal gap was noted to be 124 degrees.

Network Magnitudes: Proof of Localized Impact

Further affirming the localized nature of this seismic activity were the two network magnitudes reported for this event. Both MLv (local magnitude value) of 0.94 +/- 0.15 were recorded, with a preference given to 10 phase arrivals from different stations. These stations, including DLFA, DSF, KALE, TRIZ, TITH, GR24, AIOA, ANX, AXAR, and IMAN, reported varying distances, azimuths, and magnitudes ranging from 0.60 to 1.26.

In conclusion, while the minor earthquake near Chalcis, Central Greece, may have gone unnoticed by human senses, it was a testament to the precision of modern seismic monitoring systems. The event provides a compelling narrative of how technological advancements are enabling us to detect and measure even the subtlest whispers of the earth.