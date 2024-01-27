Millisle Farm: A Beacon of Hope for Holocaust Survivors

After the bleak shadows of World War Two, a beacon of sanctuary emerged on a farm in Millisle, County Down, Northern Ireland. A beacon not for everyone, but specifically for Jewish children who had survived the unthinkable horrors of Nazi concentration camps. From 1939 to 1948, this farm served as a safe harbor, a place of respite, where traumatized children could breathe freely, nourished by good food, English lessons, and the balm of entertainment.

Escaping the Shadows of the Holocaust

Rachel Levy, one such survivor, arrived in Belfast from Prague in February 1946. Her narrative paints a vivid picture of a life before the war in Czechoslovakia, which was abruptly shattered by the German invasion. This led to her family's capture by the Nazis, a nightmarish ordeal that claimed the lives of her mother and younger siblings in gas chambers. Rachel and her older brother, however, were subjected to the brutality of slave labor.

A New Chapter at Millisle Farm

Following liberation and an emotional reunion with her brother, they found themselves at the Millisle farm. Far from being a makeshift shelter, the farm presented a well-structured, nurturing environment. The farm was more than just a shelter; it was a place where they could heal. It was a place where they could regain their lost childhood.

Another survivor, Walter Kammerling, arrived at the farm in 1939 on a Kindertransport train from Vienna. His son, Peter, shared experiences of his father's time at the farm, emphasizing not only the hard work but also the healing process the young survivors underwent.

Integration and Memory

The local primary school played a pivotal role in this healing process. The Jewish children were integrated with local students, fostering a sense of belonging and helping them assimilate into a new culture. Today, a Holocaust Memorial Garden stands on the grounds, a poignant reminder of a time when this corner of Northern Ireland offered sanctuary to those most in need.

Andrew Muir, of the Alliance Party, expressed his pride in Northern Ireland's role in providing refuge. Shirley Lennon from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust underscored the significance of the farm, not only in saving lives but also in teaching us the importance of opening our doors to those fleeing conflict.