Milan's Design Fair Integrates Neuroscience for a Transformative Experience

Milan's Design Fair Salone del Mobile Embarks on a Neuroscientific Journey

This year, the 62nd edition of the Milan Design Fair Salone del Mobile promises an immersive and transformative experience for its visitors. In collaboration with Lombardini22, the Salone is integrating neuroscience-based experiments to enhance the visitor experience at the Eurocucina and International Bathroom Exhibition.

A Fusion of Design and Neuroscience

Project directors Cristian Catania and Federica Sanchez are spearheading this groundbreaking initiative. They've incorporated neuroscience into the design process, aiming to create a more engaging and satisfying experience for the fair's attendees.

The project's experiments encompass virtual reality (VR) experiences, electroencephalography (EEG), electrocardiography (ECG), and cognitive tests. These assessments analyze the impact of spatial design on the overall visitor experience.

Reimagining Spaces for an Enhanced Experience

The final project presents a more urban ring layout, wider lanes, and cultural installations, all intended to improve visitor engagement and interaction.

A central space will be dedicated to food design, highlighting the intersection of culinary arts and spatial aesthetics.

David Lynch's Architectural Musings

The 2024 Milan Design Week will also feature a unique collaboration with acclaimed film director David Lynch. His reflection on interior design and furniture production will be a significant part of the cultural program.

Titled 'Interiors by David Lynch. A Thinking Room,' the exhibition will be set in central pavilions 5 and 7 of the Rho Fiera trade grounds. The space will be draped in blue velvet, providing an intimate and thought-provoking atmosphere.

Antonio Monda, a friend of Lynch and a writer, professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and former artistic director of the Rome Film Festival, will curate the project.

Lynch's involvement in the design world spans over 20 years, during which he has designed furniture and even a Paris-based members club, Silencio.

The trade fair anticipates welcoming over 1,900 exhibitors and 300,000 visitors from key markets such as Europe, the US, and China. Other main exhibits include the 25th anniversary tribute to SaloneSatellite, which was founded by Marva Griffin Wilshire in 1998.

As design enthusiasts and professionals gather in Milan, they can look forward to a reimagined and enriched experience that thoughtfully blends neuroscience and aesthetics.

Milan Design Fair Salone del Mobile exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, pushing the boundaries of traditional design fairs and reshaping the future of exhibition experiences.

Join us in Milan from April 9th to 14th, 2024, as we embark on an enlightening journey through the world of design, neuroscience, and the human experience.