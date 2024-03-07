Midleton to Youghal Greenway Opens: Boost for Cork's Rural Regeneration and Employment

Blue skies and blustery winds set the stage for a significant milestone in Cork, Ireland, as approximately 60 invited guests, including Junior Minister for the Environment and Transport, Jack Chambers, gathered to inaugurate the new 8km greenway link between Midleton and Mogeely village. This development marks the beginning of a broader vision that aims to connect Midleton to Youghal with a 23km greenway, promising to rejuvenate rural communities along its route by the end of this year.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment and Community Benefits

Funded entirely by Transport Infrastructure Ireland at a cost of €18.4m, the project breathes new life into the former railway line between the two towns. The greenway not only offers an attractive route for cyclists and pedestrians but also serves as a catalyst for local economic growth and employment, particularly in villages like Killeagh, Mogeely, and Ladysbridge. With the route winding through landscapes unseen for generations, it highlights the region's ecological and biodiversity attractions, including the special area of conservation at Youghal's Ballyvergan marsh.

Infrastructure and Sustainable Transport

Advertisment

Emphasizing the greenway's role in promoting sustainable transport, Minister Chambers highlighted the quality and accessibility of the infrastructure. He noted its unique starting point adjacent to Midleton rail station, offering direct connections to Cork City and the wider rail network. Rejecting concerns over the allocation of funds potentially affecting road improvements, Chambers addressed the needs for comprehensive development strategies that include flood defences, as reminded by the Midleton and East Cork Flood Protection Group during the opening.

Community and Environmental Considerations

With visitor numbers expected to soar to 250,000 annually, the greenway is set to become a cornerstone for tourism in Cork. Cork County Mayor Frank O'Flynn described it as a new beginning for the area, blending recreational, tourism, and community engagement opportunities. Despite the project's widespread support, it has faced criticism from those advocating for the restoration of the railway service between Midleton and Youghal. Social Democrat councillor Liam Quaide acknowledged the greenway's benefits but expressed concerns over the potential delay and complication in restoring the crucial train service.

The Midleton to Youghal greenway represents a significant investment in the future of Cork's rural communities, offering a blend of environmental, economic, and social benefits. As the project progresses, it stands as a testament to the power of strategic infrastructure development in enhancing quality of life and sustainable transport options, even as debates over the best use of former railway corridors continue.