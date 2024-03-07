Michael Abel Launches Greykite, A New Real Estate Advisory Firm, Amidst Market Dislocation in Europe

Amidst a landscape of uncertainty and market dislocation, Michael Abel, former TPG executive, announces the establishment of Greykite Investment Adviser, a European real estate advisory firm. With cornerstone investors including Capital Constellation and Leucadia Asset Management, Greykite is set to target asset and corporate-level transactions across high-conviction sectors in Western Europe. This move marks a significant leap in Abel's career, transitioning from his role at TPG Real Estate's European division to leading Greykite as CEO and chairman of the executive and investment committees.

Advertisment

Strategic Foundations and Market Opportunity

Greykite's inception is timely, capitalizing on the current investment cycle characterized by elevated levels of uncertainty but rich with opportunity. Abel's vision for Greykite is underpinned by a commitment to trust, transparency, and performance, aiming to build a differentiated investment business. The firm's strategy is to leverage the unique market opportunities emerging through 2024 and beyond, focusing on sectors that promise high returns amidst the shifting European real estate landscape. With an initial team comprising experts from TPG, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Oaktree, Greykite is positioned to make a significant impact in the European real estate market.

Partnerships and Team Dynamics

Advertisment

Key to Greykite's strategy is the partnership with Capital Constellation and Leucadia Asset Management, bringing a wealth of experience in the alternative asset management space. Dan Valenzano, joining as a senior partner, underscores the firm's strong foundation, celebrating this milestone alongside the experienced teams at Constellation and Leucadia. The collective expertise of Greykite's team, aligned with its partners' ambitions, sets the stage for deploying a distinctive investment strategy into the European market, focusing on resilience and sustainability in real estate investments.

Looking Ahead: Greykite's Position in the European Real Estate Market

As Greykite navigates the complex European real estate market, its unique approach to high-conviction, operationally intensive sectors positions the firm to capitalize on the attractive opportunity set at the intersection of private equity and real estate. Adel Alderbas of Wafra and Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin of Leucadia Asset Management express their excitement and confidence in Greykite's potential to build a successful and durable alternative asset investment business. As Europe's real estate market shows signs of recovery and adaptation, Greykite's strategic initiatives and seasoned leadership suggest a promising future for the firm and its stakeholders.