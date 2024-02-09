Megan Thee Stallion Announces Sizzling 'Hot Girl Summer' Tour and New Album for 2024

Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, announced her hotly anticipated 'Hot Girl Summer' tour for the summer of 2024 during an appearance on Good Morning America. Fans, affectionately known as 'Hotties,' can expect a sizzling experience as Megan takes the stage in various cities across the US and Europe.

Advertisment

A Summer to Remember

The tour, a follow-up to her successful 'Fever' and 'Suga' tours, will include stops in Oakland, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Show dates and ticket options have yet to be released, but fans are already buzzing with excitement on social media.

Megan expressed her excitement about holding a tour during the summer season, stating, "I am so excited to be outside and bring the Megan Thee Stallion experience to my Hotties. This is going to be a summer to remember!"

Advertisment

New Music on the Horizon

In addition to the tour, fans can look forward to Megan's third studio album, which she plans to drop in time for the summer festivities. This announcement comes after her recent achievement of scoring her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her track 'HISS'.

Megan's rise to stardom has been marked by her unapologetic lyrics, empowering messages, and captivating performances. Her unique style and infectious energy have earned her a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

Advertisment

A Triumphant Return

The 'Hot Girl Summer' tour marks Megan's return to the stage since her last tour in 2019. Over the past few years, she has focused on releasing new music, collaborating with other artists, and using her platform to advocate for social justice issues.

With her summer tour and new album on the horizon, Megan Thee Stallion is poised to make 2024 a year to remember. Fans can expect an electrifying performance and an unforgettable experience as the rapper brings her signature style and energy to the stage.

As the world eagerly awaits the 'Hot Girl Summer' tour, Megan Thee Stallion continues to break barriers and inspire her fans with her music and message. With show dates and ticket options soon to be revealed, fans can start preparing for a summer of unforgettable performances and new music from the Grammy-winning rapper.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' tour promises to be a celebration of Megan's triumphant return to the stage and her ongoing success in the music industry. As she prepares to bring the Megan Thee Stallion experience to fans across the US and Europe, the world watches with anticipation and excitement for what's to come.