Megan Maroney Takes 'Georgia Girl Tour' Across UK and Europe After 'Lucky' Album Release

In a bold stride across the Atlantic, Megan Maroney, the Georgia-born, Nashville-based country sensation, announces the UK and European leg of her Georgia Girl Tour. With the echoes of her 2023 debut album 'Lucky' still resonating, Maroney is set to bring her signature blend of heartfelt melodies and spirited performances to an international audience. The tour promises to be a landmark series of performances, spanning seven shows in the UK during September 2024, followed by her inaugural appearances in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and Switzerland.

A Journey Through Music and Miles

Maroney's announcement comes on the heels of her successful release of 'Lucky' and its breakout single 'Tennessee Orange', a track that has found its way into the hearts of fans and critics alike. The journey continues with her latest single, 'No Caller ID', a song that has already begun to tease its way into her road performances. But it's not just about the music; it's about the connection, the stories told and shared across stages worldwide, from the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in North Carolina to the iconic Melkweg in Amsterdam and the historic O2 Forum in London.

From the Heart of Nashville to the World

The Georgia Girl Tour is more than a series of concerts; it represents a significant chapter in Maroney's career. Starting in the USA with dates from April to July 2024, Maroney will carry the spirit of Georgia and the heart of Nashville across state lines and international borders. The tour not only marks her return to the UK but also her debut in several European countries, offering fans old and new the chance to experience her music live. With tickets set to go on sale on February 23 at 10 am, anticipation is building for what promises to be an unforgettable series of performances.

The Road Ahead

As Maroney prepares to hit the road, her fans gear up for a tour that promises to be more than just concerts. It's an opportunity to witness the growth of a musician who has swiftly captured the attention of the country music world. With her roots firmly planted in Georgia clay but her sights set on the global stage, Megan Maroney's Georgia Girl Tour is poised to be a milestone in her blossoming career. From the Hangout Music Festival to Stagecoach, and across the seas to European venues steeped in history, Maroney is not just sharing her music; she's inviting the world into her journey.

As the lights dim and the stages across the UK and Europe prepare to welcome Megan Maroney, fans are reminded of the power of music to connect, to inspire, and to transcend borders. The Georgia Girl Tour is more than a series of dates on a calendar; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of country music and the unbreakable bond between an artist and her audience.