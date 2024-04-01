Medieval Marvel Unearthed: 14th-Century Castle Discovered Beneath French Hotel

Archaeologists from the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) have made a groundbreaking discovery beneath the courtyard of the historic Lagorce Hotel in Vannes, France. The team unearthed the remains of Château de l'Hermine, a 14th-century medieval castle that once served as a fortress and residence for John IV, Duke of Brittany. This significant find not only sheds light on the architectural and cultural heritage of medieval Brittany but also offers a rare glimpse into the life of its elite inhabitants.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Discovery

The excavation, carried out in 2023, revealed not just the foundational structure of the castle, but also a moat, jewellery, pots, pans, and padlocks, painting a vivid picture of the past. Built as a fortress and residence in 1381 by John IV, the castle symbolized the power and prestige of Brittany's ducal family. However, its glory was short-lived, as the castle fell into disrepair after a century, making this discovery crucial for understanding the region's medieval history.

Architectural Insights and Artefacts

Advertisment

The unearthed castle, measuring approximately 138 feet in length and 56 feet in width, featured walls up to 18 feet thick, indicating its formidable defensive capabilities. Inside, archaeologists found evidence of several staircases, including a ceremonial one, along with carved moulding and decorated door jambs. The artefacts and architectural remains offer a window into the technological advancements and daily life of the medieval period, highlighting the castle's dual role as a defensive structure and a residence.

Implications for Future Research and Preservation

The discovery of Château de l'Hermine under the Lagorce Hotel not only enriches our understanding of medieval European architecture and society but also underscores the importance of archaeological research in uncovering our shared heritage. As plans to transform the historic building into the new Museum of Fine Arts proceed, this find promises to attract scholars and tourists alike, eager to explore the depths of Brittany's past.

The excavation of Château de l'Hermine represents a significant milestone in the preservation of cultural heritage, offering new insights into medieval life and architecture. The ongoing analysis of the artefacts and structural remains will undoubtedly contribute to a deeper appreciation of the complexities of medieval society and the enduring legacy of Brittany's ducal lineage.