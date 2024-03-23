Medieval Horses: Europe's Supercars of the 14th-16th Centuries Unearthed

Recent archaeological findings in Westminster have unveiled the existence of elite medieval horses, likened to today's supercars, showcasing the status of their owners during the 14th to 16th centuries. Discovered nearly 30 years ago, these horse remains have been subjected to modern scientific scrutiny, revealing their origins across Europe and their role in showcasing societal status through jousting tournaments. This research conducted by the University of Exeter brings to light the extensive international horse trading that characterized late medieval England, offering unprecedented insights into the movement and trading practices of horses during this era.

Elite Equines as Status Symbols

Horses in medieval times were not just animals of labor or modes of transportation; they were significant status symbols, akin to the luxury cars of today. The analysis of their teeth composition has traced these horses back to regions including Scandinavia, the Alps, Spain, and Italy. These horses were specifically sought for their height and strength, making them ideal for jousting tournaments - a popular entertainment form among the elite. The discovery of these elite equines in a medieval animal cemetery near the royal palace complex at Westminster underscores their importance in medieval society, reflecting the lengths to which the medieval London elite would go to procure these symbols of status.

Scientific Analysis Reveals Origins

The University of Exeter's research team employed isotope analysis on the molar teeth of 15 individual animals to trace their origins. This method allowed the researchers to compare the isotope ratios of elements such as strontium, oxygen, and carbon present within the teeth against known geographical data, effectively pinpointing where these horses grew up. This scientific approach has revealed that these horses were likely sourced from royal stud farms across Europe, where they were bred and raised until their training or sale. The meticulous analysis provided a clearer picture of the horses' lives, including their diets, origins, and the rigorous training they underwent to become the medieval period's 'supercars.'

The Implications of International Horse Trading

The findings from Westminster's medieval animal cemetery highlight the complexity and breadth of late medieval England's horse trading networks. These networks spanned across Europe, bringing the finest horses to London to serve not only in jousting tournaments but to symbolize the wealth and status of their owners. The research sheds light on the social and economic dimensions of horse trading, illustrating how horses were an integral part of medieval culture and society. The medieval elite's pursuit of the finest horses serves as a testament to the lengths humans have gone to showcase their status and wealth throughout history.

As we delve into the past, the discovery and analysis of these medieval horses not only offer a glimpse into the societal structures of the time but also remind us of the enduring human desire to display status and wealth. The international scale of horse trading in late medieval England reveals a world where the elite went to great lengths to procure what was considered the pinnacle of status and luxury. This research not only enriches our understanding of medieval society but also invites us to reflect on the ways status symbols evolve and continue to shape human behavior and societal norms.