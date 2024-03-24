Medieval Bone Ice Skate Unearthed in Moravia: A Thousand-Year-Old Link to Viking Europe

Archaeologists from the central Moravian city of Přerov have made a significant discovery, unearthing an ice skate made of animal bone believed to be from the 10th or 11th century. This unique find provides insight into the transportation methods of early medieval Europe and draws intriguing parallels with Viking-era skates.

A Glimpse into Medieval Life

During excavations in the heart of Přerov, experts from the Comenius Museum stumbled upon the bone skate in the basement of a house on the city's Upper Square. Dated to between the second half of the 10th and the first half of the 11th century, the skate was likely crafted from horse shin bone. Its design features a curved tip with holes at both ends for attaching straps, suggesting its use for moving across frozen surfaces or as part of a sled mechanism for transporting goods.

Historical Context and Significance

The discovery is set against the backdrop of a significant fortress in the Upper Square area, associated with Polish King Boleslav the Brave's occupation of Moravia. This period detail enriches the understanding of the region's strategic importance and social organization in medieval times. Notably, the skate is not an isolated find; similar artifacts have been uncovered in Přerov and other parts of Europe, particularly in Viking settlements, underscoring the broader historical connections and shared practices across the continent.

Exhibition and Further Discoveries

The newly discovered skate is poised to become a public attraction, with plans to display it at the city's castle in an exhibition dedicated to the region's history. This presentation will not only highlight the skate's historical value but also encourage further research into the area's past and its links with wider European history. The find joins a series of discoveries that paint a vivid picture of life in medieval Europe, from transportation methods to daily activities and international connections.

This remarkable discovery in Přerov not only sheds light on the ingenuity of medieval transportation but also connects a small Moravian town to the grand narratives of Viking and European history. As it goes on display, the skate invites us to skate back in time, exploring the interconnectedness of our ancestors' lives and the enduring curiosity that drives us to uncover the past.