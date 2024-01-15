Marta Carazo: From Brussels to Telediario's Anchor Desk

In an impressive career move, seasoned journalist Marta Carazo has ascended to the presenter's chair of the second edition of Telediario, replacing Carlos Franganillo. This comes as Carazo also steps in for Pedro Piqueras on Telecinco, demonstrating her versatility and broad appeal.

A Storied Career in Journalism

Carazo's journalism career has spanned over two decades, and she holds a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid. Her journey in the field of news reporting began at Canal 24 Horas, where she presented news from 1999 to 2007. From director and presenter for programs such as Casa de América and A Fondo, she climbed her way to becoming a correspondent for TVE in Brussels.

Reporting from the Heart of Europe

From Brussels, Carazo reported on significant events shaping the European Union, including the complex Brexit negotiations, vaccine distribution in the EU, and the war in Ukraine. Her clarity and precision in reporting these critical issues have earned her widespread recognition.

Telediario and Beyond

In 2009, Carazo joined Telediario, initially covering the Royal Family before transitioning to the Economics sector. Her new position as the presenter of the second edition of Telediario is a testament to her enduring commitment to journalism and her ability to adapt to different news categories.

Recognition and Accolades

In recognition of her outstanding work, Carazo was awarded the Salvador de Madariaga European Journalism Award in the Television category for the year 2023. This prestigious accolade is given by the Association of European Journalists, the European Commission's Representation in Spain, and the European Parliament's Madrid Office.

Carazo's dedication to her craft and indomitable spirit have made her a respected figure in the field of journalism. As she takes on this new role, we look forward to seeing how she continues to make her mark and bring important stories to the public.