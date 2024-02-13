Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Reduces Board Size to Improve Operational Efficiency

February 13, 2024 - In a strategic move to streamline operations and adapt to its evolving structure, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, a prominent European and US-based wine and spirits group, has announced a reduction in the size of its Board of Directors. The decision follows the resignations of two board members, Pascale Anquetil and Serge Héringer.

Strategic Board Downsizing at Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Embracing a leaner and more efficient approach, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has decreased the size of its Board of Directors from 12 to 10 members, including 2 independent directors. The change is part of the company's ongoing efforts to better align its leadership with its organizational goals and ambitions.

Improving Operational Efficiency

The company, known for its innovative spirit and portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, has acknowledged the resignations of Pascale Anquetil and Serge Héringer. By eliminating their positions, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is striving to improve operational efficiency and adapt to its evolving organizational structure. The Group's expertise and portfolio include popular labels such as William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier, and San José.

Adapting to Organizational Changes and Strategic Objectives

With the new Board structure in place, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits aims to enhance its ability to achieve strategic objectives with agility and efficiency. The move signifies the company's commitment to staying ahead in the competitive wine and spirits market by continuously innovating and adapting to the changing business landscape.

The decision to reduce the size of the Board of Directors is part of a broader strategy to optimize operations and align with the company's long-term vision. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is confident that the new Board composition will enable it to better serve the interests of its stakeholders and navigate the challenges of the dynamic wine and spirits industry.

As Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its core values of expertise and innovation, ensuring that it continues to deliver exceptional products and services to its customers worldwide.