March Town Centre Businesses Struggle Amidst Regeneration Works: A Crisis Unfolds

Businesses in March, Cambridgeshire, are facing unprecedented challenges due to the prolonged construction works aimed at rejuvenating the town centre. Nigel Lambert, proprietor of a local greeting card shop, highlights the severity of the situation, reporting significant sales drops and forced staff redundancies. Similarly, Dave Lyons from March Quality Meats has had to cut down operating days, while a local dry cleaner is shutting down due to dwindling customer access. Fenland District Council insists the works, set to conclude in October, will ultimately benefit the area, citing recent retailer openings as early signs of success.

Advertisment

Impact on Local Businesses

As the heart of March transforms into a construction zone, businesses small and large find themselves in dire straits. The drastic reduction in foot traffic has left shops with unsold inventory and forced operational cutbacks. For instance, the discovery of a significant void near a major crossroads adds to the woes, further deterring shoppers. Business owners, like Lambert, fear the long-term consequences these disruptions may have on their livelihoods, despite the promised future benefits.

Adapting to Survive

Advertisment

In the face of these challenges, some like Dave Lyons are finding innovative ways to sustain their businesses. By shifting focus to deliveries and expanding into catering and corporate services, Lyons strives to compensate for the loss of in-store customers. This adaptability highlights the resilience of local entrepreneurs, yet it also underscores the desperate measures they are forced to adopt to navigate through the current hardships.

Council's Perspective and Future Prospects

Fenland District Council acknowledges the temporary inconvenience caused by the ongoing works but remains optimistic about the long-term advantages. Improvements such as reduced congestion, better traffic flow, and an enhanced community space are anticipated outcomes. The council points to the arrival of major retailers as early indicators of the town centre's growing appeal. However, the immediate challenges for existing businesses cast a shadow over these prospects, with the community hoping for a swift and fruitful resolution.

As March town centre endures its transformation, the juxtaposition of current struggles against potential future benefits paints a complex picture. While the council's vision for a revitalized community hub is commendable, the immediate toll on local businesses cannot be overlooked. It's a period of significant test — one that requires patience, resilience, and a collective effort to ensure the town's economic fabric remains intact through the upheaval.